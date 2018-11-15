EU clarification on where to go needed - Mattarella

Conte will call Pernigotti Turkish owners - Di Maio
Rome
15 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 15 - Clarification is needed on the direction the European Union is going, President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday. Mattarella also said the "monstrosities of the past" should not be forgotten. He also said that the Erasmus generation should now shape the "destiny of the EU".
