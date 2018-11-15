Giovedì 15 Novembre 2018 | 13:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Austria, Netherlands asking us for blood and tears - Di Maio

Austria, Netherlands asking us for blood and tears - Di Maio

 
Padua
Budget is credible, solid says Tria

Budget is credible, solid says Tria

 
Rome
Salvini hit back at Council of Europe over security decree

Salvini hit back at Council of Europe over security decree

 
Rome
Ministry ponders incentives for measles vaccinations (2)

Ministry ponders incentives for measles vaccinations (2)

 
Rome
Italy's public debt up to 2.3313 trillion in Sept - BoI

Italy's public debt up to 2.3313 trillion in Sept - BoI

 
Strasbourg
Council of Europe says security decree is 'step back' (2)

Council of Europe says security decree is 'step back' (2)

 
Rome
Genoa decree wins final approval in Senate

Genoa decree wins final approval in Senate

 
Turin
FCA European sales down 13.3% in October

FCA European sales down 13.3% in October

 
Milan
People injured after Milan metro brakes hard

People injured after Milan metro brakes hard

 
Abu Dhabi
Conte meets Prince Nahyan in Abu Dhabi

Conte meets Prince Nahyan in Abu Dhabi

 
Sassari
Woman's funeral cancelled after untrue death report

Woman's funeral cancelled after untrue death report

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni malato e abbandonato in ospedale: gara di solidarietà

Bari, morbillo scambiato per mononucleosi: coinvolte 3 famiglie no-vax

Morbillo scambiato per mononucleosi: a Bari coinvolte 3 famiglie no-vax

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Taranto: il cestello della gru si ribalta, precipitano e muoiono due operai

Finto dentista dal 2015: cc sequestrano studio medico a Lecce davanti ai pazienti

Finto dentista dal 2015: cc sequestrano studio medico a Lecce davanti ai pazienti

Bari, criminalità in calo, Salvini: «Promessa mantenuta, il 35% in meno al Libertà»

Bari, criminalità in calo, Salvini: «Promessa mantenuta, il 35% in meno al Libertà»

Da Bari il blog del 'papà' Giovanni Abbaticchio trionfa agli Oscar del web

Da Bari il blog del 'papà' Giovanni Abbaticchio trionfa agli Oscar del web

Sushi giapponese contro pesce crudo pugliese: la sfida a New York

Sushi giapponese contro pesce crudo pugliese: la sfida a New York

Omicidio Desiree, il ghanese catturato a Foggia: «Con lei rapporto consensuale»

Omicidio Desiree, il ghanese catturato a Foggia: «Con lei rapporto consensuale»

Basilicata in surplace voto di rinvio in rinvio

Basilicata in surplace voto di rinvio in rinvio

Rome

Austria, Netherlands asking us for blood and tears - Di Maio

We'll keep going with the budget says deputy premier

Austria, Netherlands asking us for blood and tears - Di Maio

(see related story on budget) Rome, November 15 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday criticised Austria and the Netherlands after they indicated they were ready to back the European Commission if it opens an infringement procedure against Italy over its 2019 budget. "When Austria and the Netherlands ask us to respect all the rules, they are asking for a blood-and-tears budget that is the exact opposite of what the Italian people asked from us on (general election day on) March 4," said 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio. "We are going to keep going because the alternative is to massacre pensioners even more, massacre the unemployed even more, massacre companies even more. "This can't be the alternative".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati