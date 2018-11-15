Austria, Netherlands asking us for blood and tears - Di Maio

(see related story on budget) Rome, November 15 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday criticised Austria and the Netherlands after they indicated they were ready to back the European Commission if it opens an infringement procedure against Italy over its 2019 budget. "When Austria and the Netherlands ask us to respect all the rules, they are asking for a blood-and-tears budget that is the exact opposite of what the Italian people asked from us on (general election day on) March 4," said 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio. "We are going to keep going because the alternative is to massacre pensioners even more, massacre the unemployed even more, massacre companies even more. "This can't be the alternative".