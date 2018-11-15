Giovedì 15 Novembre 2018 | 13:52

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Austria, Netherlands asking us for blood and tears - Di Maio

Austria, Netherlands asking us for blood and tears - Di Maio

 
Padua
Budget is credible, solid says Tria

Budget is credible, solid says Tria

 
Rome
Salvini hit back at Council of Europe over security decree

Salvini hit back at Council of Europe over security decree

 
Rome
Ministry ponders incentives for measles vaccinations (2)

Ministry ponders incentives for measles vaccinations (2)

 
Rome
Italy's public debt up to 2.3313 trillion in Sept - BoI

Italy's public debt up to 2.3313 trillion in Sept - BoI

 
Strasbourg
Council of Europe says security decree is 'step back' (2)

Council of Europe says security decree is 'step back' (2)

 
Rome
Genoa decree wins final approval in Senate

Genoa decree wins final approval in Senate

 
Turin
FCA European sales down 13.3% in October

FCA European sales down 13.3% in October

 
Milan
People injured after Milan metro brakes hard

People injured after Milan metro brakes hard

 
Abu Dhabi
Conte meets Prince Nahyan in Abu Dhabi

Conte meets Prince Nahyan in Abu Dhabi

 
Sassari
Woman's funeral cancelled after untrue death report

Woman's funeral cancelled after untrue death report

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni malato e abbandonato in ospedale: gara di solidarietà

Bari, morbillo scambiato per mononucleosi: coinvolte 3 famiglie no-vax

Morbillo scambiato per mononucleosi: a Bari coinvolte 3 famiglie no-vax

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Taranto: il cestello della gru si ribalta, precipitano e muoiono due operai

Finto dentista dal 2015: cc sequestrano studio medico a Lecce davanti ai pazienti

Finto dentista dal 2015: cc sequestrano studio medico a Lecce davanti ai pazienti

Bari, criminalità in calo, Salvini: «Promessa mantenuta, il 35% in meno al Libertà»

Bari, criminalità in calo, Salvini: «Promessa mantenuta, il 35% in meno al Libertà»

Da Bari il blog del 'papà' Giovanni Abbaticchio trionfa agli Oscar del web

Da Bari il blog del 'papà' Giovanni Abbaticchio trionfa agli Oscar del web

Sushi giapponese contro pesce crudo pugliese: la sfida a New York

Sushi giapponese contro pesce crudo pugliese: la sfida a New York

Omicidio Desiree, il ghanese catturato a Foggia: «Con lei rapporto consensuale»

Omicidio Desiree, il ghanese catturato a Foggia: «Con lei rapporto consensuale»

Basilicata in surplace voto di rinvio in rinvio

Basilicata in surplace voto di rinvio in rinvio

Padua

Budget is credible, solid says Tria

EU incapable of combatting slowing economy says economy minister

Budget is credible, solid says Tria

Padua, November 15 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Thursday defended the government's budget plan. "We and Europe are the same thing and this will be even more so if we dialogue with conviction to define the strategy to govern transitions, regarding which our budget gives different responses to those of the past, but ones that are no less solid or credible," Tria said in Padua. The European Commission could open an infringement procedure after the government refused to make substantial changes to its budget plan, which sees Italy running a deficit of 2.4% of GDP next year. The Commission says this would lead to a breach of the Stability and Growth Pact. Premier Giuseppe Conte's 5-Star Movement-League government counters that an expansive budget is necessary to finance key policy pledges and boost growth. Tria said the European rules do not enable countries to combat low growth. "The problem of growth is a European one, which should be tackled together and not in a separate, conflictual way," Tria said. "Europe does not seem aware of the situation and seems incapable of adopting policies to combat economic slowdown".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati