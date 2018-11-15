Salvini hit back at Council of Europe over security decree

Rome, November 15 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini hit back on Thursday after Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights, described the Italian government's security-and-migration decree as a step back. "Ignorance of the measure and anti-Italian prejudice," said League leader Salvini, who drafted the decree, "the Council of Europe's human rights commissioner tears up the security decree. "Turkey is in the Council of Europe too and Ankara is not exactly a model of democracy an the protection of human rights. "Enough with the lessons and insults from Strasbourg. There's a limit to everything". Mijatovic told ANSA that the security decree "raises several concerns regarding the human rights of migrants and asylum seekers. "It is a step back in terms of the access to protection for people who could face, or have already faced, serious threats," she added. "Not allowing asylum seekers to access the SPRAR system (of assistance) puts the Italian system of reception and integration into further difficulty".