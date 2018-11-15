Ministry ponders incentives for measles vaccinations (2)

Giovedì 15 Novembre 2018 | 12:12

Aim to increase coverage among adolescents and young adults

Rome, November 15 - The Italian Health Ministry is studying a series of incentives to encourage adolescents and young adults to receive a vaccination against measles. The measures are part of a new plan for measles elimination, and could involve incentives related to the national civil service exam system and university system. Other incentives could involve agreements with sports federations to encourage university athletes to get vaccinated. The health ministry is focusing on adolescents and young adults because they are the age group with the lowest rate of measles vaccination coverage. The incentives are still in a planning stage and not yet ready for concrete implementation.

