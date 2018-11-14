Dozens arrested over 'mafia-controlled online gambling'

Rome, November 14 - Three probes in the southern Italian cities of Bari, Catania and Reggio Calabria, coordinated by DDA anti-mafia and anti-terrorism investigators, have led to the arrest of 68 people suspected of managing illicit online gambling systems controlled by mafia clans, investigative sources said Wednesday. A total of one billion euros have been seized in Italy and abroad as part of the operation. The volume of gambling allegedly controlled by the suspected criminal organizations exceeded 4.5 billion euros, according to Carabinieri and tax police.