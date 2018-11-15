Italy's public debt up to 2.3313 trillion in Sept - BoI

Rome, November 15 - Italy's public debt climbed to 2.3313 trillion euros in September, an increase of 4.7 billion euros with respect to August, the Bank of Italy said on Thursday. The central bank said tax revenues amounted to 28.1 billion euros in September, a figure that was in line with that for the same month in 2017. It said tax revenues for the first nine months of 2018 totalled 308.8 billions euros, up 0.5% compared to the same period last year.