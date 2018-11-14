No shield for BoI, CONSOB on banking victims - Di Maio

Rome, November 14 - There will be "no shield" for the Bank of Italy and bourse regulator CONSOB when the government launches its planned measures to help those bilked in Italy's banking crises in recent years, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday. Implying that victims may be able to sue the oversight bodies for failing in their duties, Di Maio said "we will only save small savers". Di Maio was speaking after a summit on local cooperative banks, which the government said it would help with a package of measures. "The BCCs give credit to the country's small and medium firms and they don't go speculating on the bourse," he said.