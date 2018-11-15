Genoa decree wins final approval in Senate

Ministry ponders incentives for measles vaccinations (2)
Rome
15 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 15 - The government's decree of measures for Genoa after the Morandi-bridge-collapse disaster in August that claimed 43 lives won final approval in the Senate on Thursday. The legislation passed with 167 votes in favour, 49 against and 53 abstentions. The decree cleared the Lower House at the start of the month.
