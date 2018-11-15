FCA European sales down 13.3% in October

Turin, November 15 - Sales of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in the EU and EFTA countries were down 13.3% in October 2018 compared to the same time last year, with Jeep the only brand to see a jump, up 12.2%. Sales since the start of 2018 are down 1.8% overall compared to the same time in 2017. FCA's market share in the 10-month period since the beginning of the year dropped from 6.9% in 2017 to 6.6% in 2018. Carmakers association ACEA said sales on the European market as a whole were down 7.4% in October with respect to the same month in 2017.