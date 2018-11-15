Council of Europe says security decree is 'step back' (2)

Strasbourg, November 15 - Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights, on Thursday described the Italian government's security-and-migration decree as a step back. "The security decree raises several concerns regarding the human rights of migrants and asylum seekers," Mijatovic told ANSA. "It is a step back in terms of the access to protection for people who could face, or have already faced, serious threats. "Not allowing asylum seekers to access the SPRAR system (of assistance) puts the Italian system of reception and integration into further difficulty".