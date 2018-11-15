People injured after Milan metro brakes hard

Milan, November 15 - Two children aged eight and 10 were among 13 people taken to hospital for treatment after a Milan metro train braked sharply early on Thursday, tossing around passengers, sources said. Most of the people had only minor injuries, although a 58-year-old man was admitted to the emergency room on the more serious code yellow with a suspected broken leg. The city transport company said a emergency brake system kicked in after registering an anomaly. The company is working to find out why this happened.