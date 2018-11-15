Conte meets Prince Nahyan in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, November 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte had a bilateral meeting on Thursday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi. Delegations from the governments of Italy and the United Arab Emirates also took part in the encounter. Conte also had a meeting of around an hour and a half with Italian entrepreneurs who do business in the UAE. People present at that encounter said Conte's message to the business representatives was to trust the government, which is working hard and will deliver pleasant surprises. Representatives from Eni, Fincantieri, Elettronica, Generali and Intesa San Paolo were present.