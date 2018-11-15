Giovedì 15 Novembre 2018 | 10:40

Abu Dhabi
Conte meets Prince Nahyan in Abu Dhabi

Sassari
Woman's funeral cancelled after untrue death report

Reggio Calabria
Thief nabbed after airport runway chase

Vercelli
Not enough attention to Italian healthcare system-councillor

Milan
Leaguer acquitted for writing 'Come on Vesuvius'

Sassari
Acquitted 26 years later, state to pay 63,000 in damages

Rome
X-Factor sensation Måneskin to make first European tour

Rome
Med diet theme for Italian Cuisine Week in World

Rome
Temperatures to drop 14 degrees by Monday

Rome
Anti-migrant Leaguer voted head of human rights panel

Rome
62-yr-old single mother gives birth in Rome

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Bari, morbillo scambiato per mononucleosi: coinvolte 3 famiglie no-vax

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Finto dentista dal 2015: cc sequestrano studio medico a Lecce davanti ai pazienti

Da Bari il blog del 'papà' Giovanni Abbaticchio trionfa agli Oscar del web

Lecce, una strana pioggia gialla «macchia» Soleto: Procura al lavoro

Bari, criminalità in calo, Salvini: «Promessa mantenuta, il 35% in meno al Libertà»

Bari, bomba a mano ritrovata sotto un bidone in viale Einaudi

Omicidio Desiree, il ghanese catturato a Foggia: «Con lei rapporto consensuale»

Abu Dhabi

Conte meets Prince Nahyan in Abu Dhabi

Premier also has talks with Italian entrepreneurs in UAE

Abu Dhabi, November 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte had a bilateral meeting on Thursday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi. Delegations from the governments of Italy and the United Arab Emirates also took part in the encounter. Conte also had a meeting of around an hour and a half with Italian entrepreneurs who do business in the UAE. People present at that encounter said Conte's message to the business representatives was to trust the government, which is working hard and will deliver pleasant surprises. Representatives from Eni, Fincantieri, Elettronica, Generali and Intesa San Paolo were present.

