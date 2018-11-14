Mercoledì 14 Novembre 2018 | 21:52

Sassari
Woman's funeral cancelled after untrue death report

Reggio Calabria
Thief nabbed after airport runway chase

Vercelli
Not enough attention to Italian healthcare system-councillor

Milan
Leaguer acquitted for writing 'Come on Vesuvius'

Sassari
Acquitted 26 years later, state to pay 63,000 in damages

Rome
X-Factor sensation Måneskin to make first European tour

Rome
Med diet theme for Italian Cuisine Week in World

Rome
Temperatures to drop 14 degrees by Monday

Rome
Anti-migrant Leaguer voted head of human rights panel

Rome
62-yr-old single mother gives birth in Rome

Milan
4 South Americans nabbed for attempted murder

Sassari

In Sardinia

Woman's funeral cancelled after untrue death report

Sassari, November 14 - The funeral of an 80-year-old Sardinian woman was cancelled near Sassari Wednesday after she was found to be still alive in a local hospital. The family had already booked a place for her in the cemetery and church bells had been tolling for her. She is said to be in serious but stable condition in Sassari's Santissima Annunziata Hospital. The hospital had at first told the family, after she had a stroke, "she's brain dead, there's nothing more we can do for her".

