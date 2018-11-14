Woman's funeral cancelled after untrue death report

Sassari, November 14 - The funeral of an 80-year-old Sardinian woman was cancelled near Sassari Wednesday after she was found to be still alive in a local hospital. The family had already booked a place for her in the cemetery and church bells had been tolling for her. She is said to be in serious but stable condition in Sassari's Santissima Annunziata Hospital. The hospital had at first told the family, after she had a stroke, "she's brain dead, there's nothing more we can do for her".