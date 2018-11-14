Not enough attention to Italian healthcare system-councillor

Vercelli, November 14 - Piedmont regional healthcare councillor Antonio Saitta on Wednesday lamented the lack of national discussion on the healthcare sector. In Vercelli as part of the 40th anniversary of the Italian national healthcare system (SSN), he said that he was extremely concerned that the system may change in the future and that "the right to healthcare will not always be guaranteed" due to economic issues. He also noted that there is a lack of specialists and scholarships.