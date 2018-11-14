Leaguer acquitted for writing 'Come on Vesuvius'

Milan, November 14 - A former Monza provincial councillor for the Northern League, now known as the League, was acquitted on appeal Wednesday for writing "Come on Etna, come on Vesuvius" in a 2012 Facebook post calling for a natural catastrophe in southern Italy. Donatella Galli had been given a 20-day term at the first-instance trial. "Come on Vesuvius" is a common football chant against Napoli fans. League leader Matteo Salvini, who dropped the 'Northern' from the party name in a successful bid to spread its appeal southwards, has apologised for singing such anti-Napoli chants at matches of his beloved AC Milan in the past. A lawyer for the civil plaintiffs in Wednesday's case said they would appeal, saying "this sentence could give the go ahead to all those insults that you hear in the soccer stands and against which we have already filed complaints".