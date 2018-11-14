Mercoledì 14 Novembre 2018 | 20:10

Vercelli
Not enough attention to Italian healthcare system-councillor

Milan
Leaguer acquitted for writing 'Come on Vesuvius'

Sassari
Acquitted 26 years later, state to pay 63,000 in damages

Rome
X-Factor sensation Måneskin to make first European tour

Rome
Med diet theme for Italian Cuisine Week in World

Rome
Temperatures to drop 14 degrees by Monday

Rome
Anti-migrant Leaguer voted head of human rights panel

Rome
62-yr-old single mother gives birth in Rome

Milan
4 South Americans nabbed for attempted murder

Rome
Desirée pusher 'didn't give her drugs'

Naples
Journalists guild disciplinary panel calls Di Maio

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Bari, morbillo scambiato per mononucleosi: coinvolte 3 famiglie no-vax

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Bari, pochi e disorganizzati: centri per l’impiego in tilt

Lecce, una strana pioggia gialla «macchia» Soleto: Procura al lavoro

Bari, bomba a mano ritrovata sotto un bidone in viale Einaudi

Bari, criminalità in calo, Salvini: «Promessa mantenuta, il 35% in meno al Libertà»

Rome

Med diet theme for Italian Cuisine Week in World

19-25/11 with over 1,000 events in 120 countries

Rome, November 14 - The third Italian Cuisine Week in the World will focus on the Mediterranean Diet and will be held November 19-25. There will be over 1,000 events in 120 countries with thousands of chefs leaving for different continents: Carlo Cracco will be in India while the Italian Federation of Cooks and Ambassadors of Taste will be in Miami with president Cristina Bowerman. The initiative began immediately after the Milan Expo 2015 as a way to focus on the value of Italian gastronomical culture. Minister for Agriculture, Food, Forestry and Tourism Policies Gian Marco Centinaio said that "over the past ten years the value of food and wine exported has risen by 80%. But the political world understood too late the value of integrated promotion. However, we are working on that now" through bringing together the agriculture and tourism ministries.

