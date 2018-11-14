Med diet theme for Italian Cuisine Week in World

Rome, November 14 - The third Italian Cuisine Week in the World will focus on the Mediterranean Diet and will be held November 19-25. There will be over 1,000 events in 120 countries with thousands of chefs leaving for different continents: Carlo Cracco will be in India while the Italian Federation of Cooks and Ambassadors of Taste will be in Miami with president Cristina Bowerman. The initiative began immediately after the Milan Expo 2015 as a way to focus on the value of Italian gastronomical culture. Minister for Agriculture, Food, Forestry and Tourism Policies Gian Marco Centinaio said that "over the past ten years the value of food and wine exported has risen by 80%. But the political world understood too late the value of integrated promotion. However, we are working on that now" through bringing together the agriculture and tourism ministries.