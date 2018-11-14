X-Factor sensation Måneskin to make first European tour

Not enough attention to Italian healthcare system-councillor
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD
Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD
Rome
14 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 14 - X-Factor sensation Måneskin are to make their first European tour spanning Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, the UK and Germany, all in February. The British dates are February 22 and 24, in London.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su