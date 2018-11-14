Mercoledì 14 Novembre 2018 | 20:10

Vercelli
Not enough attention to Italian healthcare system-councillor

Milan
Leaguer acquitted for writing 'Come on Vesuvius'

Sassari
Acquitted 26 years later, state to pay 63,000 in damages

Rome
X-Factor sensation Måneskin to make first European tour

Rome
Med diet theme for Italian Cuisine Week in World

Rome
Temperatures to drop 14 degrees by Monday

Rome
Anti-migrant Leaguer voted head of human rights panel

Rome
62-yr-old single mother gives birth in Rome

Milan
4 South Americans nabbed for attempted murder

Rome
Desirée pusher 'didn't give her drugs'

Naples
Journalists guild disciplinary panel calls Di Maio

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Bari, morbillo scambiato per mononucleosi: coinvolte 3 famiglie no-vax

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Bari, pochi e disorganizzati: centri per l’impiego in tilt

Lecce, una strana pioggia gialla «macchia» Soleto: Procura al lavoro

Bari, bomba a mano ritrovata sotto un bidone in viale Einaudi

Bari, criminalità in calo, Salvini: «Promessa mantenuta, il 35% in meno al Libertà»

Rome

X-Factor sensation Måneskin to make first European tour

Will play London Feb 22 and 24

Rome, November 14 - X-Factor sensation Måneskin are to make their first European tour spanning Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, the UK and Germany, all in February. The British dates are February 22 and 24, in London.

