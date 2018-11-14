62-yr-old single mother gives birth in Rome

Rome, November 14 - A 62-year-old woman gave birth to a healthy girl on Wednesday in the Italian capital. The baby was born through a planned Caesarean section without complications. The mother, a nurse, had had the embryo implanted in Tirana, Albania, since she does not have a partner. The director of Obstetric Anesthesia at San Giovanni hospital, where the baby was born, Marco Traversa said that "what the data shows us is that those in obstetrics wards in the Lazio region are ever older. Especially from our experience, it has become clear that in the metropolitan area, on average, women have their first children after age 40 or even older, and their second child between 46 and 50". Medically assisted conception is at "20% in Lazio, while in Tuscany it is 7% and 3% in Friuli", Traversa said. Many say that it has become clear that having children in a complicated context such as Rome requires women to wait longer or just not to have children at all, as national statistics institute ISTAT data show.