Anti-migrant Leaguer voted head of human rights panel

Rome, November 14 - A member of the anti-migrant League party who has stood out for vociferous anti-migrant stances was voted head of the Senate human rights committee on Wednesday, sparking protests from the opposition and rights groups. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said Stefania Pucciarelli's appointment was a "provocation". Equality Italia said Pucciarelli "does not fail to take every opportunity to show her aversion to migrant persons and in particular to Roma persons. "In short, the majority has put a wolf in the pen of a defenceless flock of sheep".