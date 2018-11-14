4 South Americans nabbed for attempted murder

Anti-migrant Leaguer voted head of human rights panel
14 Novembre 2018
Milan, November 14 - Four members of an alleged South American gang were arrested in Milan Wednesday in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a South American minor outside a Milanese disco, El Besito, on June 3. Police said the attack was part of a turf war waged by competing Salvadorean gangs and, in particular, by the MS13 gang.
