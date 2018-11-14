Journalists guild disciplinary panel calls Di Maio

Naples, November 14 - The Campania branch of the Italian journalists' guild disciplinary council on Wednesday called Deputy Premier and 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio to explain his derogatory remarks on the media coverage of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi after she was cleared of lying over a senior appointment Saturday. Di Maio called journalists "low-down jackals". On Tuesday Di Maio said he would give up his parliamentary immunity form prosecution in the case. Another senior 5-Star figure who is no longer an MP; Alessandro Di Battista, called journalists "whored and hacks" for their coverage of the Raggi case.