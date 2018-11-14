Mercoledì 14 Novembre 2018 | 18:12

Rome
Anti-migrant Leaguer voted head of human rights panel

Rome
62-yr-old single mother gives birth in Rome

Milan
4 South Americans nabbed for attempted murder

Rome
Desirée pusher 'didn't give her drugs'

Naples
Journalists guild disciplinary panel calls Di Maio

Rome
Pension overhaul in Feb, basic income March - Di Maio

Bologna
'Auschwitzland' t-shirt wearer probed

NEW YORK
Incendi California:distrutto 83% parco Santa Monica Mountain

Rome
Asylum permits set record in 2017 - ISTAT

Rome

Rome

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Bari, morbillo scambiato per mononucleosi: coinvolte 3 famiglie no-vax

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Bari, pochi e disorganizzati: centri per l’impiego in tilt

Bari, bomba a mano ritrovata sotto un bidone in viale Einaudi

Lecce, una strana pioggia gialla «macchia» Soleto: Procura al lavoro

Basilicata, il Frecciarossa a fine corsa: c’è il rischio stop

Rome

M5S turns fire on Genoa-decree rebels (2)

Senator Fattori complains of 'psychological terrorism'

M5S turns fire on Genoa-decree rebels (2)

Rome, November 14 - Senior members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Wednesday turned their fire on rebel lawmakers who contributed to the government losing a vote in parliament over its decree of measures for Genoa after the August bridge-collapse disaster. The government lost a vote over an amendment regarding what critics have said is an amnesty on illegal building work on the Bay of Naples island of Ischia. Senator Gregorio De Falco, a former Coast Guard commander who became a hero by ordering 'Captain Coward' Francesco Schettino to "get back on the ship, dammit" in the Costa Concordia disaster, voted against the government while another M5S lawmaker, Paola Nugnes, failed to take part in the vote. "De Falco said 'get back on the ship'. I say to him, 'if you're not happy, get back home'," said Regional Affairs Undersecretary Stefano Buffagni. "De Falco is a genius who feels more brilliant than the rest of the group". Interior Ministry Undersecretary Carlo Sibilia echoed those sentiments, saying "those who think of their own interests should go back home". De Falco and Nugnes were also among a group of M5S Senators who rebelled over the government's security-and-migration decree recently, along with Elena Fattori, Matteo Mantero and Virginia La Mura. The M5S has opened disciplinary proceedings against the rebels. "There is a climate of psychological terrorism," Fattori said on Facebook.

