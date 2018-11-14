Mercoledì 14 Novembre 2018 | 18:07

Rome
Anti-migrant Leaguer voted head of human rights panel

 
Rome
62-yr-old single mother gives birth in Rome

 
Milan
4 South Americans nabbed for attempted murder

 
Rome
Desirée pusher 'didn't give her drugs'

 
Naples
Journalists guild disciplinary panel calls Di Maio

 
Rome
Pension overhaul in Feb, basic income March - Di Maio

 
Bologna
'Auschwitzland' t-shirt wearer probed

 
NEW YORK
Incendi California:distrutto 83% parco Santa Monica Mountain

 
Rome
Asylum permits set record in 2017 - ISTAT

 
Rome

Rome

Rome

Desirée pusher 'didn't give her drugs'

Desirée pusher 'didn't give her drugs'

Rome, November 14 - A Roman pusher held in the alleged rape and drugs death of 16-year-old Desirée Mariottini in a Rome drugs den did not supply her with the drugs, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge ratified an arrest warrant for the man, Marco Mancini, but dropped the aggravating factor of giving drugs to a minor. Mancini told the judge "I wan't there, I didn't give thr girl the drugs". On Tuesday two of the five people arrested in Desirèe's alleged rape and murder last month saw their murder charges dropped. A re-examination court annulled the murder charges against Chima Alinno and Brian Minthe. It also scaled back a charge of gang rape to sexual abuse aggravated by the minor age of the victim. Both saw drug pushing charges upheld. They therefore remain in jail. Mancini, 36, the fifth man in the case, was arrested on Sunday. The girl was allegedly drugged up, raped and left to die in an abandoned building used as a drugs den in Rome's San Lorenzo district last month in a case that shocked the nation. Mancini, was also detained for allegedly selling drugs, including mixes containing quetiapine, with minors suspected of being among his clients. But it has now been ruled out that he gave Mariottini the drugs that killed her. During a search, 12 doses of cocaine and various forms of psychiatric medicine were seized from Mancini. Four African men, including two Senegalese drug pushers, a Nigerian and a Ghanian, have also been arrested in relation to the case.

