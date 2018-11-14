Asylum permits set record in 2017 - ISTAT (3)

Anti-migrant Leaguer voted head of human rights panel
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD
Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD
Rome
14 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 14 - Asylum permits issued by Italy hit a record of more than 101,000 in 2017, ISTAT said Wednesday. This was 38.5% of the total number of all permits issued in Italy, the statistics agency said. That total was 262,770, 16% up on 2016, it said. Asylum seekers mostly come from Nigeria, Pakistan and Bangladesh, which account for 41% of the total entry flows.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su