Pension overhaul in Feb, basic income March - Di Maio

Rome, November 14 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday denied there being any delay in the introduction of two of the government's flagship measures - a basic income for job seekers and a pension reform allowing people with a total of 100 between their ages and years of contributions to retire early. "Looking at the simulations we are doing in the ministry, I think March will be the month when the citizenship wage (basic income) starts and the 100-quota (pension reform) will start a month before that," Di Maio told a question time session in the Lower House. "Anyway both measures will kick off in the first three months (of 2019)... There's no delay". A new draft of the Budget Planning Document (DPB) said the two measures would no longer be "immediately effective". The new DPB said they will be defined, instead, "with a connected law".