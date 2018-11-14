Asylum permits set record in 2017 - ISTAT (3)

Mercoledì 14 Novembre 2018 | 18:11

Rome
Anti-migrant Leaguer voted head of human rights panel

Rome
62-yr-old single mother gives birth in Rome

Milan
4 South Americans nabbed for attempted murder

Rome
Desirée pusher 'didn't give her drugs'

Naples
Journalists guild disciplinary panel calls Di Maio

Rome
Pension overhaul in Feb, basic income March - Di Maio

Bologna
'Auschwitzland' t-shirt wearer probed

NEW YORK
Incendi California:distrutto 83% parco Santa Monica Mountain

Rome
Asylum permits set record in 2017 - ISTAT

Rome

Rome

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Bari, morbillo scambiato per mononucleosi: coinvolte 3 famiglie no-vax

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Bari, pochi e disorganizzati: centri per l’impiego in tilt

Bari, bomba a mano ritrovata sotto un bidone in viale Einaudi

Lecce, una strana pioggia gialla «macchia» Soleto: Procura al lavoro

Basilicata, il Frecciarossa a fine corsa: c’è il rischio stop

Rome

Asylum seekers mostly from Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Rome, November 14 - Asylum permits issued by Italy hit a record of more than 101,000 in 2017, ISTAT said Wednesday. This was 38.5% of the total number of all permits issued in Italy, the statistics agency said. That total was 262,770, 16% up on 2016, it said. Asylum seekers mostly come from Nigeria, Pakistan and Bangladesh, which account for 41% of the total entry flows.

