'Auschwitzland' t-shirt wearer probed

Bologna, November 14 - A former member of far-right group Forza Nuova (FN) who wore an 'Auschwitzland" t-shirt during the commemoration of the 1922 Fascist march on Rome at Benito Mussolini's birthplace of Predappio near Bologna last month has been placed under investigation, judicial sources confirmed Wednesday. Selene Ticchi D'Urso is being probed by prosecutors in nearby Forlì for her actions on October 28, they said, without saying what the charges might be. FN suspended the woman "indefinitely and with immediate effect" the day afterwards, the Forza Nuova Bologna chapter said, for wearing the top with the slogan on her chest, which many found offensive. The group said she had been banned from taking part in "all activities of the Forza Nuova political group". It said "Forza Nuova distances itself decidedly from what the lady showed and orders D'Urso not to issue any statements on behalf of the movement, which has nothing to do with the expression she adopted and what she has said and may say to the media".