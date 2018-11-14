1 migrant dead in Sicily Channel shipwreck

Anti-migrant Leaguer voted head of human rights panel
Lampedusa
14 Novembre 2018
Lampedusa, November 14 - One migrant died in a shipwreck in the Sicilian Channel at the weekend, rescued survivors said Wednesday. The 40 survivors were picked up by a trawler that took them to Lampedusa. The man reportedly jumped into the sea and tried to cling on to the fishing nets that had been launched to save the migrants, but lost hold and drowned. Two suspected smugglers have been arrested.
