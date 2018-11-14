Salvini welcomes 51 refugees on humanitarian corridor

Anti-migrant Leaguer voted head of human rights panel
Rome
14 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 14 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday welcomed 51 refugees on a humanitarian corridor from Niger. "Humanitarian corridors are the right way to go, not migrant boats," said the anti-migrant League leader as they arrived at the Pratica di Mare military airport. The refugees were identified by UN refugee agency UNHCR at centres in Niger.
