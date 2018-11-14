Rome to stop pub crawls

Anti-migrant Leaguer voted head of human rights panel
Rome
14 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 14 - Rome is to stop pub crawls according to new city police norms published Wednesday. It will also crack down on people eating or drinking in a "slovenly" fashion in the city's streets, the norms said.
