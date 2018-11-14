Mercoledì 14 Novembre 2018 | 16:02

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Golf: Molinari hoping to crown dream season in Dubai

Golf: Molinari hoping to crown dream season in Dubai

 
Rome
Mastrandrea's 'Ride' vies for award at Turin Film Fest

Mastrandrea's 'Ride' vies for award at Turin Film Fest

 
Pratica di Mare
We won't budge a millimetre on budget - Salvini

We won't budge a millimetre on budget - Salvini

 
Genoa
Budget 'unsustainable without growth' - Boccia

Budget 'unsustainable without growth' - Boccia

 
L'Aquila
Man drives wrong way for 10km on motorway

Man drives wrong way for 10km on motorway

 
Rome
No shield for BoI, CONSOB on banking victims - Di Maio

No shield for BoI, CONSOB on banking victims - Di Maio

 
Rome
Rome to hire 500 traffic cops by year's end - Raggi

Rome to hire 500 traffic cops by year's end - Raggi

 
Rome
Govt working on 'anti-Netflix' norm

Govt working on 'anti-Netflix' norm

 
Rome
Austria ready to back Italy infringement procedure

Austria ready to back Italy infringement procedure

 
Brussels
TAV funds will be cut if timeframe not met - EC

TAV funds will be cut if timeframe not met - EC

 
Venice
Venice jewel heist suspect escapes in Croatia

Venice jewel heist suspect escapes in Croatia

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni malato e abbandonato in ospedale: gara di solidarietà

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Taranto: il cestello della gru si ribalta, precipitano e muoiono due operai

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati a Napoli e Pescara

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto. 7 casi collegati: 4 cugini «non vaccinati»

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD

Il miglior apprendista in Europa è un brindisino: lavora nell'Enel di Cerano

Il miglior apprendista in Europa è un brindisino: lavora nell'Enel di Cerano

Bari, pochi e disorganizzati: centri per l’impiego in tilt

Bari, pochi e disorganizzati: centri per l’impiego in tilt

Bari, ruba un portafoglio dal camerino del Petruzzelli: arrestato vigilante

Bari, ruba un portafoglio dal camerino del Petruzzelli: arrestato vigilante

Bari, bomba a mano ritrovata sotto un bidone in viale Einaudi

Bari, bomba a mano ritrovata sotto un bidone in viale Einaudi

Rome

Golf: Molinari hoping to crown dream season in Dubai

Win would make him year's best on European Tour

Golf: Molinari hoping to crown dream season in Dubai

Rome, November 14 - Francesco Molinari is looking to crown a "dream year" that saw him win the Open and top the victorious Ryder Cup scoring with a win in Dubai that would make him the year's best player on the European Tour. "It's been an incredible season, made all the more magical by the success in the Ryder Cup. Now just the last effort is missing, I hope I end the year in the best way", said Molinari ahead of the November 15-18 DP World Tour Championship, the last event in the Rolex Series, which he is leading ahead of Ryder partner Tommy Fleetwood. "It's fantastic to be in this position. If they had told me last April I wouldn't have believed them. I have lived a dream year and I still van't believe it. Winning the Race to Dubai (order of merit) would crown a unique year".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati