Golf: Molinari hoping to crown dream season in Dubai

Rome, November 14 - Francesco Molinari is looking to crown a "dream year" that saw him win the Open and top the victorious Ryder Cup scoring with a win in Dubai that would make him the year's best player on the European Tour. "It's been an incredible season, made all the more magical by the success in the Ryder Cup. Now just the last effort is missing, I hope I end the year in the best way", said Molinari ahead of the November 15-18 DP World Tour Championship, the last event in the Rolex Series, which he is leading ahead of Ryder partner Tommy Fleetwood. "It's fantastic to be in this position. If they had told me last April I wouldn't have believed them. I have lived a dream year and I still van't believe it. Winning the Race to Dubai (order of merit) would crown a unique year".