Mastrandrea's 'Ride' vies for award at Turin Film Fest

Rome, November 14 - Valerio Mastrandrea's 'Ride' will be the only Italian film competing for an award at the 36th edition of the Turin Film Festival opening on November 23 through December 1. Overall, 15 feature films will be competing for a prize at the festival in the north-western Italian city, which will close with Nanni Moretti's documentary 'Santiago, Italia'. This year's edition will be "varied and heterogeneous", said its artistic director Emanuela Martini, presenting the event at Rome's Casa del Cinema on Tuesday. The festival is opening with Jason Reitman's The Front Runner, with Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons and Alfred Molina, which will hit movie theaters on February 21. A total of 133 feature films, 23 movies and 22 short films, including 59 Italian premieres, will be screened for a budget of 1.9 million euros, slightly lower than last year, organizers said. Many Italian films will be presented in the section Festa Mobile (mobile feast). One is 'Bulli e Pupe' (bullies and dolls) by Steve Della Casa and Chiara Rondini, a voyage through Italy's post-World War II archives. Another is 'Il gusto della libertà - Cinema e '68' (the taste of freedom - cinema and 1968), by Giovanni Ventura, an insight into how such a time affected the Venice and Cannes film festivals. Other highlights of this section are: 'Man who stole Bansky' by Marco Proserpio, a voyage through the Palestinian occupied territories through the eyes of a mysterious artist; 'I nomi del signor Sulcic' (the names of Mr Sulcic) by Elisabetta Sgarbi; 'Ovunque proteggimi' (protect me everywhere) by Bonifacio Augias; 'Ragazzi di stadio quarant'anni dopo' (guys at the stadium 40 years later); 'Sexy story' by Cristina Comencini and Roberto Moroni, on the evolution of the image of women from the 1950s until present times. Also at Festa Mobile: 'Ash is purest white' with Zhao Tao, a cult actress and wife of the jury's president this year in Turin, Jia Zhangke; 'Colette', a biopic of the writer with Keira Knightley; 'The white crow' with Ralph Fiennes and 'Pretenders' by James Franco on two young friends who are in love with the same woman for a decade. Films competing for an award include 'Wildlife', Paul Dano's first movie, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan. Italian filmmaker Pupi Avati will be the 'guest director' of the section Unforgettables, which focuses on his passions - music and cinema - with movies including 'The Glenn Millar story' and 'Thirty short films about Glenn Gould'. The festival will also pay homage to late director Ermanno Olmi with 'Lunga vita a Ermanno Olmi (long life to Ermanno Olmi), with an entire day dedicated to his films and documentaries. The section After Hour will include 'High life', the first science fiction film by Claire Danes with Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche and horror film 'Many' with Nicolas Cage. The award Gran Premio Torino will be presented by French actor Jean-Pierre Léaud.