Govt working on 'anti-Netflix' norm

14 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 14 - The government is working on a norm obliging film distributors to show films first in cinemas and only afterwards on streaming services like Netflix, Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli said Wednesday. He said the so-called 'anti-Netflix' decree was important for "cinema operators to know they can schedule films without them being available on other platforms at the same time".
