Budget 'unsustainable without growth' - Boccia

Genoa, November 14 - The 2019 budget is "unsustainable without growth", industrial employers group Confindustria chief Vincenzo Boccia said Wednesday. "A budget that is inattentive to growth becomes unsustainable for the government which itself declares that the budget will be sustainable through growth," he said. Boccia also said that "the country cannot be boosted" with moves like a basic income and a pension reform.