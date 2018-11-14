Soccer: Ranieri takes over at Fulham

London, November 14 - Former Chelsea and Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has returned to the Premier League by taking over from sacked Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham. Ranieri, 67, last coached in France, at Nantes, last season. He guided Leicester to a fairytale Premier League title in 2016. Fulham are bottom of the league with 12 points from five games. "We will be a tough opponent for everyone," vowed Ranieri, who has signed a "multi-year" contract.