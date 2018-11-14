Austria ready to back Italy infringement procedure

Mercoledì 14 Novembre 2018 | 16:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Salvini welcomes 51 refugees on humanitarian corridor

Salvini welcomes 51 refugees on humanitarian corridor

 
Rome
Rome to stop pub crawls

Rome to stop pub crawls

 
Lampedusa
1 migrant dead in Sicily Channel shipwreck

1 migrant dead in Sicily Channel shipwreck

 
Rome
Golf: Molinari hoping to crown dream season in Dubai

Golf: Molinari hoping to crown dream season in Dubai

 
Rome
Mastrandrea's 'Ride' vies for award at Turin Film Fest

Mastrandrea's 'Ride' vies for award at Turin Film Fest

 
Pratica di Mare
We won't budge a millimetre on budget - Salvini

We won't budge a millimetre on budget - Salvini

 
Genoa
Budget 'unsustainable without growth' - Boccia

Budget 'unsustainable without growth' - Boccia

 
L'Aquila
Man drives wrong way for 10km on motorway

Man drives wrong way for 10km on motorway

 
Rome
No shield for BoI, CONSOB on banking victims - Di Maio

No shield for BoI, CONSOB on banking victims - Di Maio

 
Rome
Rome to hire 500 traffic cops by year's end - Raggi

Rome to hire 500 traffic cops by year's end - Raggi

 
Rome
Govt working on 'anti-Netflix' norm

Govt working on 'anti-Netflix' norm

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni malato e abbandonato in ospedale: gara di solidarietà

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Taranto: il cestello della gru si ribalta, precipitano e muoiono due operai

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati a Napoli e Pescara

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto. 7 casi collegati: 4 cugini «non vaccinati»

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD

Il miglior apprendista in Europa è un brindisino: lavora nell'Enel di Cerano

Il miglior apprendista in Europa è un brindisino: lavora nell'Enel di Cerano

Bari, pochi e disorganizzati: centri per l’impiego in tilt

Bari, pochi e disorganizzati: centri per l’impiego in tilt

Bari, bomba a mano ritrovata sotto un bidone in viale Einaudi

Bari, bomba a mano ritrovata sotto un bidone in viale Einaudi

Bari, ruba un portafoglio dal camerino del Petruzzelli: arrestato vigilante

Bari, ruba un portafoglio dal camerino del Petruzzelli: arrestato vigilante

Rome

Austria ready to back Italy infringement procedure

'Italians held hostage by govt' Loeger quoted as saying

Austria ready to back Italy infringement procedure

Rome, November 14 - Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Austrian Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger has said Vienna is ready to support the opening of an infringement procedure against Italy if Rome continues to refuse to change its budget plans. Loeger was quoted as saying that the Italian government is "holding its people hostage" with populist messages. Loeger also said he disagreed with Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria. "On the contrary to what my colleague says, it is not a domestic Italian affair, it's a European affair," he said, according to Bloomberg.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati