TAV funds will be cut if timeframe not met - EC

Brussels, November 14 - European Union funding for the the high-speed rail (TAV) line between Turin and Lyon will be cut if the timeframe for the project is not met, a European Commission spokesman said Wednesday. "It's important that all parties make efforts to complete (the TAV) within the timeframe," he said after Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli met earlier this week with French counterpart Elisabeth Borne and claimed France had agreed the project should be frozen while a cost/benefit analysis is carried out. "As for all the projects of the Connecting Europe Facility," the spokesman said, "if there are delays in their realisation they may see a reduction in the funds supplied" by Brussels. "It's an important project not only for France and Italy but for the whole EU. "Therefore we hope that the parties are able to execute it in the scheduled timeframe".