Netherlands disappointed about Italian budget

Brussels, November 14 - Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said Wednesday that he was disappointed that the Italian government had not complied with a request from the European Commission to make substantial changes to its budget plan for next year. "It is not very surprising but it is very disappointing that Italy has not revised its budget plan," Hoekstra said. "Italy's public finances are imbalanced and the government's plan will not bring robust economic growth. "This budget is a violation of the Stability and Growth Pact. "We are deeply concerned. Now it is up to the European Commission to take the next steps".