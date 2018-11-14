1,000 new university researchers to be hired - minister
Rome, November 14 - Education Minister Marco Bussetti on Wednesday said 1,000 university researchers will be hired soon. Addressing the Lower House, Bussetti said the researchers will become associated professors "after three years, following an evaluation and after obtaining the national scientific qualification". The government's draft budget plan for 2019, Bussetti explained, includes a measure to eliminate the possibility for universities to directly hire academics without a public selection competition, a move that has freed funding to hire the 1,000 additional researchers.
