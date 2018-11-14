M5S's Morra new parliament anti-mafia commission head

1,000 new university researchers to be hired - minister
Rome
14 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 14 - Nicola Morra, a lawmaker for the 5-Star Movement (M5S), was elected the new president of parliament's anti-mafia commission on Wednesday. Morra got the nod with 30 votes, compared to 13 for former Senate Speaker and ex national antimafia prosecutor Piero Grasso, a member of the leftwing LeU group. "We'll start by promoting a new anti-mafia culture," said Morra, adding that the alleged negotiations between the State and the Sicilian Mafia in the early 1990s and alleged links between organized crime and the Masonry will be among his priorities.
