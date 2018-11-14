Mercoledì 14 Novembre 2018 | 14:02

Rome
1,000 new university researchers to be hired - minister

Rome
M5S turns fire on Genoa-decree rebels (2)

Rome
M5S's Morra new parliament anti-mafia commission head

TEL AVIV
Israele: Lieberman lascia, 'ieri resa a terrorismo'

Strasbourg
Italy must respect budget rules - Commission

Caserta
Mayor's brother 'key' figure in Caserta waste probe

Vatican City
Gossip kills says Pope

Rome
Dozens arrested over 'mafia-controlled online gambling'

Rome
Petrol dumped at RAI journalist's home in apparent threat

Milan
Milan bourse slides, bond spread up sharply

Rome
Govt doesn't back down in budget tussle with EC

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

Il miglior apprendista in Europa è un brindisino: lavora nell'Enel di Cerano

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

S.Pietro Vernotico, morto il cane bruciato vivo perché abbaiava troppo

Bari, pochi e disorganizzati: centri per l’impiego in tilt

Bari, ruba un portafoglio dal camerino del Petruzzelli: arrestato vigilante

Strasbourg

Ansip calls on 'intelligent' Rome govt to find solutions

Italy must respect budget rules - Commission

(see related story on budget). Strasbourg, November 14 - European Commission Vice President Andrus Ansip said Wednesday that Italy must respect the EU's budget rules. "When you're in the eurozone family, you have to respect the rules we have given ourselves," Ansip told ANSA when asked about Rome's reply to the Commission's call for its budget plan for 2019 to be significantly changed. "Running up debt with taxpayers' money is not an intelligent idea. "There is an intelligent government in Italy and I hope that they will be capable of finding good solutions for the European Union and the Italian people".

