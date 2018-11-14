Italy must respect budget rules - Commission

(see related story on budget). Strasbourg, November 14 - European Commission Vice President Andrus Ansip said Wednesday that Italy must respect the EU's budget rules. "When you're in the eurozone family, you have to respect the rules we have given ourselves," Ansip told ANSA when asked about Rome's reply to the Commission's call for its budget plan for 2019 to be significantly changed. "Running up debt with taxpayers' money is not an intelligent idea. "There is an intelligent government in Italy and I hope that they will be capable of finding good solutions for the European Union and the Italian people".