Gossip kills says Pope

Vatican City, November 14 - Pope Francis warned that "gossip kills" during his weekly general audience on Wednesday in St Peter's Square. "The gossiping man and the gossiping woman are people who kill others because the tongue kills, like a knife," the pope said during a lesson on the eighth commandment - you shall not bear false witness against your neighbour. "Be careful. The gossiping man and the gossiping woman are terrorists because they throw a bomb and then go away. "They destroy other people's reputations".