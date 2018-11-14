Mercoledì 14 Novembre 2018 | 14:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
1,000 new university researchers to be hired - minister

1,000 new university researchers to be hired - minister

 
Rome
M5S turns fire on Genoa-decree rebels (2)

M5S turns fire on Genoa-decree rebels (2)

 
Rome
M5S's Morra new parliament anti-mafia commission head

M5S's Morra new parliament anti-mafia commission head

 
TEL AVIV
Israele: Lieberman lascia, 'ieri resa a terrorismo'

Israele: Lieberman lascia, 'ieri resa a terrorismo'

 
Strasbourg
Italy must respect budget rules - Commission

Italy must respect budget rules - Commission

 
Caserta
Mayor's brother 'key' figure in Caserta waste probe

Mayor's brother 'key' figure in Caserta waste probe

 
Vatican City
Gossip kills says Pope

Gossip kills says Pope

 
Rome
Dozens arrested over 'mafia-controlled online gambling'

Dozens arrested over 'mafia-controlled online gambling'

 
Rome
Petrol dumped at RAI journalist's home in apparent threat

Petrol dumped at RAI journalist's home in apparent threat

 
Milan
Milan bourse slides, bond spread up sharply

Milan bourse slides, bond spread up sharply

 
Rome
Govt doesn't back down in budget tussle with EC

Govt doesn't back down in budget tussle with EC

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni malato e abbandonato in ospedale: gara di solidarietà

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Taranto: il cestello della gru si ribalta, precipitano e muoiono due operai

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: in manette Vitino l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati a Napoli e Pescara

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto. 7 casi collegati: 4 cugini «non vaccinati»

Il miglior apprendista in Europa è un brindisino: lavora nell'Enel di Cerano

Il miglior apprendista in Europa è un brindisino: lavora nell'Enel di Cerano

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: in manette Vitino l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD

S.Pietro Vernotico, morto il cane bruciato vivo perché abbaiava troppo

S.Pietro Vernotico, morto il cane bruciato vivo perché abbaiava troppo

Bari, pochi e disorganizzati: centri per l’impiego in tilt

Bari, pochi e disorganizzati: centri per l’impiego in tilt

Bari, ruba un portafoglio dal camerino del Petruzzelli: arrestato vigilante

Bari, ruba un portafoglio dal camerino del Petruzzelli: arrestato vigilante

Caserta

Mayor's brother 'key' figure in Caserta waste probe

Suspect allegedly 'exploited political links'

Mayor's brother 'key' figure in Caserta waste probe

Caserta, November 14 - Carlo Savoia, the brother of the former mayor of Sant'Arpino, near Caserta, exploited his political connections to maneuver and control waste management contracts on behalf of a company controlled by the Casalesi Camorra criminal clan, DDA anti-mafia investigators in Naples said Wednesday. Prosecutors believe that Savoia, sole administrator of Xeco, a company which treated waste, controlled public tenders for waste management, investigative sources said. The man is also the former president of Eco4, a company allegedly controlled by the Casalesi clan, which is part of the investigation into allegedly manipulated tenders worth hundreds of millions of euros and waste trafficking. Carabinieri NOE environmental police on Tuesday carried our dozens of searches as part of the investigation. According to anti-mafia investigators, Savoia, a key figure in local waste trafficking, used his political connections to maneuver public tenders to his benefit and that of his business partners, including ex-regional councilor Nicola Ferraro and Nicola Cosentino, who have both been convicted of collusion with the mafia. Savoia's political links, included the mayor of Caserta, Carlo Marino, a top official at the municipality of Caserta, Marcello Iovino and Aversa city councilor Paolo Galluccio.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati