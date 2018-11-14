Mayor's brother 'key' figure in Caserta waste probe

Caserta, November 14 - Carlo Savoia, the brother of the former mayor of Sant'Arpino, near Caserta, exploited his political connections to maneuver and control waste management contracts on behalf of a company controlled by the Casalesi Camorra criminal clan, DDA anti-mafia investigators in Naples said Wednesday. Prosecutors believe that Savoia, sole administrator of Xeco, a company which treated waste, controlled public tenders for waste management, investigative sources said. The man is also the former president of Eco4, a company allegedly controlled by the Casalesi clan, which is part of the investigation into allegedly manipulated tenders worth hundreds of millions of euros and waste trafficking. Carabinieri NOE environmental police on Tuesday carried our dozens of searches as part of the investigation. According to anti-mafia investigators, Savoia, a key figure in local waste trafficking, used his political connections to maneuver public tenders to his benefit and that of his business partners, including ex-regional councilor Nicola Ferraro and Nicola Cosentino, who have both been convicted of collusion with the mafia. Savoia's political links, included the mayor of Caserta, Carlo Marino, a top official at the municipality of Caserta, Marcello Iovino and Aversa city councilor Paolo Galluccio.