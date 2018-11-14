Petrol dumped at RAI journalist's home in apparent threat

Rome, November 14 - Federico Russo, a journalist who works for State Broadcaster RAI's Report investigative reporting program, has found inflammable liquid in front of his apartment door and a red cross painted next to his door, investigative sources said Wednesday. Russo is the author of a recent report aired by Rai3's program on alleged links between the 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate, some managers at Turin's Juventus football club and the team's 'ultras' fans. Carabinieri police are investigating the incident, which occurred two night ago in the Rome seaside district of Ostia.