Mercoledì 14 Novembre 2018 | 11:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Dozens arrested over 'mafia-controlled online gambling'

Dozens arrested over 'mafia-controlled online gambling'

 
Rome
Petrol dumped at RAI journalist's home in apparent threat

Petrol dumped at RAI journalist's home in apparent threat

 
Milan
Milan bourse slides, bond spread up sharply

Milan bourse slides, bond spread up sharply

 
Rome
Govt doesn't back down in budget tussle with EC

Govt doesn't back down in budget tussle with EC

 
Rome
2026 Olympics: We'll help if private cash not enough-Salvini

2026 Olympics: We'll help if private cash not enough-Salvini

 
Rome
Man kills self after failing uni competition

Man kills self after failing uni competition

 
Rome
100 measles cases among doctors and nurses in 2018 in Italy

100 measles cases among doctors and nurses in 2018 in Italy

 
Milan
Company apologizes for Milan school lunch sandwiches

Company apologizes for Milan school lunch sandwiches

 
Florence
Tuscany council backs free condoms for those under 26

Tuscany council backs free condoms for those under 26

 
Udine
Soccer: Velazquez out, Nicola in at Udinese

Soccer: Velazquez out, Nicola in at Udinese

 
Rome
Salvini goes jogging ahead of budget huddle

Salvini goes jogging ahead of budget huddle

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni malato e abbandonato in ospedale: gara di solidarietà

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Taranto: il cestello della gru si ribalta, precipitano e muoiono due operai

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a Malta: arrestato il boss Vitino l'Enel e i suoi figli

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati a Napoli e Pescara

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto. 7 casi collegati: 4 cugini «non vaccinati»

Il miglior apprendista in Europa è un brindisino: lavora nell'Enel di Cerano

Il miglior apprendista in Europa è un brindisino: lavora nell'Enel di Cerano

S.Pietro Vernotico, morto il cane bruciato vivo perché abbaiava troppo

S.Pietro Vernotico, morto il cane bruciato vivo perché abbaiava troppo

Bari, pochi e disorganizzati: centri per l’impiego in tilt

Bari, pochi e disorganizzati: centri per l’impiego in tilt

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a Malta: arrestato il boss Vitino l'Enel e i suoi figli

Emiliano al flash mob per libertà di stampa: «Giornalisti fondamentali in controllo democrazia»

Emiliano difende libertà di stampa: «Giornalisti necessari in controllo democrazia»

Milan

Milan bourse slides, bond spread up sharply

FTSE Mib index sheds 1.9%

Milan bourse slides, bond spread up sharply

(see related story on budget). Milan, November 14 - The Milan stock exchange suffered big losses on early trading on Wednesday and Italy's bond spread rose sharply amid concerns about the government's budget plan. The Milan bourse's FTSE Mib index dropped by 1.9%. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund climbed as high as 317 basis points at one stage after closing at 303 on Tuesday. The spread, a key measure of investor confident and gauge of Italy's borrowing costs, then dropped back to 313 points.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati