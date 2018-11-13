100 measles cases among doctors and nurses in 2018 in Italy

Rome, November 13 - Addressing the measles outbreak in Italy has become essential, especially among healthcare workers. Over the past year, 100 doctors and nurses have been infected with measles. The head of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (SIMIT), Massimo Galli said that "it is absolutely unacceptable that someone working in the healthcare sector does not protect themselves and, as a result, does not protect their patients". In 83 of the 100 cases recorded, the healthcare workers had never been vaccinated.