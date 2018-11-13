Martedì 13 Novembre 2018 | 20:54

Rome
Man kills self after failing uni competition

Rome
100 measles cases among doctors and nurses in 2018 in Italy

Milan
Company apologizes for Milan school lunch sandwiches

Florence
Tuscany council backs free condoms for those under 26

Udine
Soccer: Velazquez out, Nicola in at Udinese

Rome
Salvini goes jogging ahead of budget huddle

Rome
Pensions move to hike spending, youth burden - IMF

Rome
State drops appeal agst Davide Cervia damages

Treviso
Baby dies after dad slips on house steps

Naples
Naples prosecutors probe waste trafficking

Naples
Naples prosecutors probe waste trafficking

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Morbillo a Bari, vaccinazioni a tappeto: «salta» il direttore dell'Ospedaletto. Si temono altri contagi

ospedale pediatrico bari

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Nebbia a Bari: dal mare ai grattacieli il paesaggio è mozzafiato

Bari, aeroporto chiuso per nebbia: 5 voli cancellati, 4 dirottati

Nichel e cromo 100 volte più alti del limite: GdF Bari sequestra 1 milione di ombretti e fard

San Pio, studentessa tarantina rischia stupro, «Erano in 2»

Rome

'Unacceptable that they do not get vaccinated'

Rome, November 13 - Addressing the measles outbreak in Italy has become essential, especially among healthcare workers. Over the past year, 100 doctors and nurses have been infected with measles. The head of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (SIMIT), Massimo Galli said that "it is absolutely unacceptable that someone working in the healthcare sector does not protect themselves and, as a result, does not protect their patients". In 83 of the 100 cases recorded, the healthcare workers had never been vaccinated.

