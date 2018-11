Soccer: Velazquez out, Nicola in at Udinese

Udine, November 13 - Udinese on Tuesday sacked Spanish manager Julio Velazquez after a poor run and replaced him with former Crotone boss Davide Nicola. Nicola signed a contract running until 2020, sources said. The new coach will be presented at 16:30 on Wednesday. Udinese are 17th in Serie A, on the same points as relegation-zone side Empoli, nine. Frosinone have seven and Chievo none. photo: Velazquez