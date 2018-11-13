Tuscany council backs free condoms for those under 26

Florence, November 13 - A decision by the Tuscany regional council on Monday to provide free condoms to those under 26 will also include other contraceptive methods, regional Governor Enrico Rossi wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. He added that contraceptives would also be free of charge for "women until age 46 who are experiencing economic difficulties in the two years after an abortion or the birth of a child." "We are now working to increase sexual education in schools, activities of family planning clinics and information campaigns for sexuality that is healthy and aware," he said.