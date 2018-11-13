Salvini goes jogging ahead of budget huddle

Man kills self after failing uni competition
Rome
13 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 13 - Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini went jogging Tuesday evening ahead of a cabinet meeting on the government's reply to a European Commission demand for a revised 2019 budget. Salvini, clad in a police sweat shirt and cap, jogged around the Italian parliament and premier's office, scene of the upcoming summit, accompanied by a motorbike escort.
